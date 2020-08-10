UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Carrying Huge Quantity Of Firecrackers

Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

Man held for carrying huge quantity of firecrackers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested firecracker dealer and recovered huge quantity of firecrackers from his possession, informed the police spokesman here on Monday.

Police Station Naseerabad during course of action stopped a vehicle carrying huge firecrackers material coming from Peshawar towards Rawalpindi while the firecracker dealer namely Dost Muhammad ran away from the scene.

Police also confiscated the vehicle used in crime.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of Naseerabad police saying that no one would be allowed to play the lives of the innocent people.

