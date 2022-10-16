UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption establishment Sargodha claimed to have arrested a man on Sunday over corruption charges.

According to official sources, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that Rana Muhammad Razzaq, Rana Mushtaq and others prepared fake documents of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency commercial plots in connivance with PHATA officials.

A case had already been registered against the accused on the complaint of Umar Hayyat, resident of Joharabad and investigation of the case was entrusted to Deputy Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Sargodha Tanveer Amjad and Assistant Director (Investigation) Khushab Atif Shaukat.

During the investigation, the forgery was proved, on which the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha ordered the arrest of the accused.

To which, Assistant Director (Investigation) Khushab Atif Shoukat and his team arrested the accused Muhammad Razzaq.

Main accused Rana Muhammad Mushtaq of the case had already been arrestedby the ACE Khushab team.

