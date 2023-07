SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Police arrested a man for decanting LPG during a crackdown in the district on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that Miani police conducted a raid at a shop and caughtAtta-ul-Rehman for illegally refiling gas at his shop.

Police seized equipments and also registered a case against the accused.