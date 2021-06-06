Man held for dialing bogus call

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man for making a fake call to emergency police in the jurisdiction of New Town police station on Sunday, police said.

The man, identified as Sarwat Hussain was arrested after he called Rescue 15 and informed police that he had been robbed of cash and other valuables in D Block .

Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and began investigating his complaint which, according to the police, turned out to be bogus. He was therefore arrested.

Last month, Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar had directed the Rawalpindi city police officer and district police officers of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal to register FIRs under the Telegraph Act against individuals who were involved in making fake emergency calls.