Man held for displaying arm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The local Police arrested a man here on Wednesday on the charges of displaying arms on social media.

According to official sources, Muhammad Ejaz, son of Daulat Khan, resident of Chak No.

145 ML, Daira Din Panah, Kot Addu area was held by local Police Station, in collaboration with Special Branch and Security Branch for displaying Kalashnikov with 10 bullets and pistol with 5 bullets.

Police recovered the weapons before registering case and initiated further investigation.