Man Held For Displaying Rifle

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Man held for displaying rifle

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Makhdoompur police station has started a campaign against those displaying weapons, on the direction of the District Police Officer concerned.

According to a police spokesman, people who make TikTok by displaying any kind of arms were being chased to arrest.

Following this, an alleged outlaw named Tasawar Ahmad was held today after his video displaying weapons went viral, he said.

Police registered a case against him and recovered illegal rifle 222 from his possession.

