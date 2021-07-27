Man held for displaying weapon on social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a man for displaying weapons and uploading its video on the social media.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that Okara Police B-Division arrested the accused Asad for displaying weapons on the social media and uploading a video in this regard.

The police recovered a 30-bore pistol and bullets from his possession and registered a case against him.