Man Held For Displaying Weapon On Social Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Man held for displaying weapon on social media

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a man for displaying weapons and uploading its video on the social media.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that Okara Police B-Division arrested the accused Asad for displaying weapons on the social media and uploading a video in this regard.

The police recovered a 30-bore pistol and bullets from his possession and registered a case against him.

