Man held for displaying weapon on social media in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Police arrested a man on the charges of displaying weapons on the social media.

Police said on Saturday that Tufail (26), displayed weapons and shared its video with his friends by uploading it on the social media.

Taking action, District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

The Cantt police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore from him. Further investigation was underway.