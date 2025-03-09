Man Held For Displaying Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The district police have arrested a man and recovered illicit weapon from him.
According to police, Ugoki police detained accused Bilal Hussain with a Kalashnikov and bullets for uploading a video on social media.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering a case in this regard.
