Man Held For Displaying Weapons On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charges of displaying weapons on the social media.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Ashfaq, a resident of Al-Riaz Garden Bhalwal, displayed weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on the social media.

Taking action, District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

A special police team, headed by SHO Muhammad Naseem, conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered pistol 30-bore from him.

Further investigation was underway.

