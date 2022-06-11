UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Displaying Weapons On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Police have arrested a man on the charge of displaying weapons on the social media

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man on the charge of displaying weapons on the social media.

Police said on Saturday that Sajjad Khan, a resident of Satellite Town, displayed weapons and shared its video with his friends by uploading it on the social media.

District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

A police team conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered pistol 30-bore from him.

Further investigation was under way.

