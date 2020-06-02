Man held for displaying weapons on social media

The police have arrested a man for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that Abdul Kareem residents of Lal Kurti was held by Naseerabad Police for displayed their weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay. Therefore, a special team conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons from his possession.