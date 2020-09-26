UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Exhibiting Weapon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:37 PM

Man held for exhibiting weapon

Kotwali police have arrested a man, Sayyam, for exhibiting illegal weapon for making a TikTok video

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Kotwali police have arrested a man, Sayyam, for exhibiting illegal weapon for making a TikTok video.

The video went viral on the social media and police arrested the accused.

According to a police spokesman, the illegal weapon was also recovered from him.

