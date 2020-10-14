Man held for exhibiting weapons, uploading video on social media

UrduPoint.com
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested a man for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media.

The police spokesman said that Naveed Qadir was held by Naseerabad police for displayed weapons and shared its video with their friends by uploading it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice and directed the police to arrest the accused without any delay.

A special team of police conducted raids and arrested the accused. The police also recovered weapons from his possession.

