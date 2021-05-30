Man held for flying kite

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :A crackdown on kite-sellers and kite-flyers is continuing across the Sialkot district currently.

Sabz Pir police arrested a man, Shabbir, over violation of a ban on kite flying in the district, during a raid here on Sunday. Police also recovered 18 kites of different size and string rolls from him.

Police have registered a case and sent the accused behind the bars.

app/ir