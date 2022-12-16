UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Giving Rs 15m Bogus Cheques

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Man held for giving Rs 15m bogus cheques

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore police have arrested a man involved in cases of issuing bogus cheques worth Rs 15 million.

Police sources said that one Asif Ali was arrested by Gulshan-e-Iqbal police with the help of modern technology.

A case of bogus cheque of Rs 10 million was registered against him in Garden Town police station and the second case of Rs 5 million fake cheque was registered against him in Model Town police station.

The accused was wanted to the Model Town Police for three years.

The arrested accused was handed over to the investigation wing of the police concerned.

