Open Menu

Man Held For Harassing Female Guard On Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Man held for harassing female guard on duty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Action was taken against a man for harassing a female guard on duty.

The female guard reported to the Virtual Women Police Station that she had been harassed by a man for several days. She alleged that the suspect insisted on taking her out and threatened to harm her when she refused.

The Virtual Women Police Station provided immediate support to the distressed guard and promptly dispatched the police to the location.

The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that the police arrived at the scene and detained the suspect over pointation of the victim. After the suspect apologised and promised that he would not repeat such behaviour, the victim forgave him.

The Virtual Women Police Station is actively working 24/7 to ensure the safety of women. In any emergency, women can seek help by calling 15 or using the Women Safety App.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Threatened Man Women

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 hour ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 hour ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

2 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

5 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

18 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

18 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

18 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

18 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan