Man Held For Harassing Female Guard On Duty
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Action was taken against a man for harassing a female guard on duty.
The female guard reported to the Virtual Women Police Station that she had been harassed by a man for several days. She alleged that the suspect insisted on taking her out and threatened to harm her when she refused.
The Virtual Women Police Station provided immediate support to the distressed guard and promptly dispatched the police to the location.
The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that the police arrived at the scene and detained the suspect over pointation of the victim. After the suspect apologised and promised that he would not repeat such behaviour, the victim forgave him.
The Virtual Women Police Station is actively working 24/7 to ensure the safety of women. In any emergency, women can seek help by calling 15 or using the Women Safety App.
