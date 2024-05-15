Open Menu

Man Held For Harassing Lady Doctor

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Man held for harassing lady doctor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Virtual Women Police Station on Wednesday arrested a man for harassing a lady doctor.

As per details, a call was received at Virtual Women Police Station from a private hospital

reporting harassment of a woman.

On information, the police rushed to the hospital and after completing all legal formalities

arrested the suspect.

The lady doctor appreciated the cooperation of the Virtual Women Police Station and

expressed gratitude.

A spokesperson for Safe Cities said that Virtual Women Police Station was active 24/7

to resolve all issues facing women, including harassment, domestic violence, forced

marriages, and acid attacks. Women can call 15 in any emergency and press 2 to contact

Virtual Women Police Station.

Women can also contact Virtual Women Police Station through the Women Safety App's

live chat and video call features.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Doctor Man Women All From

Recent Stories

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

23 minutes ago
 Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

4 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

4 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

5 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

5 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

5 hours ago
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

10 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

18 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

19 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan