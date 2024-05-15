Man held for harassing lady doctor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Virtual Women Police Station on Wednesday arrested a man for harassing a lady doctor.

As per details, a call was received at Virtual Women Police Station from a private hospital

reporting harassment of a woman.

On information, the police rushed to the hospital and after completing all legal formalities

arrested the suspect.

The lady doctor appreciated the cooperation of the Virtual Women Police Station and

expressed gratitude.

A spokesperson for Safe Cities said that Virtual Women Police Station was active 24/7

to resolve all issues facing women, including harassment, domestic violence, forced

marriages, and acid attacks. Women can call 15 in any emergency and press 2 to contact

Virtual Women Police Station.

Women can also contact Virtual Women Police Station through the Women Safety App's

live chat and video call features.