Man Held For Harassing Lady Doctor
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Virtual Women Police Station on Wednesday arrested a man for harassing a lady doctor.
As per details, a call was received at Virtual Women Police Station from a private hospital
reporting harassment of a woman.
On information, the police rushed to the hospital and after completing all legal formalities
arrested the suspect.
The lady doctor appreciated the cooperation of the Virtual Women Police Station and
expressed gratitude.
A spokesperson for Safe Cities said that Virtual Women Police Station was active 24/7
to resolve all issues facing women, including harassment, domestic violence, forced
marriages, and acid attacks. Women can call 15 in any emergency and press 2 to contact
Virtual Women Police Station.
Women can also contact Virtual Women Police Station through the Women Safety App's
live chat and video call features.
