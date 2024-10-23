Man Held For Harassing Woman
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) A man was arrested here on Wednesday for chasing and harassing a woman on a motorcycle.
Police sources said the woman was returning home from her office when a bike-rider started following her. The woman stated that the riders used obscene language, continued to follow her, and even tried to stop her.
The woman registered a complaint by calling 15 helpline.
The Virtual Women Police Station immediately dispatched police to the scene. The Safe Cities Authority spokesperson said that the police promptly arrested the suspect based on the woman’s identification.
A case has been registered against the suspect, and legal proceedings have begun. Women are advised to call 15 in any emergency, press 2, and seek help from the Virtual Women Police Station.
