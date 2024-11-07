Open Menu

Man Held For Harassing Women

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Man held for harassing women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) A suspect, who harassed women visiting Badshahi Masjid, was arrested following an action by the Virtual Women Police Station.

The victim reported via a 15 call that the suspect was following her and other women in her family. When confronted, he slapped her younger sister and acted indecently.

The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that the woman promptly called 15 for police assistance. The Virtual Women Police Station dispatched the police to the scene, where they ensured the women’s safety and arrested the suspect on the spot.

A case has been filed against the suspect, and legal proceedings have begun. Women who feel unsafe in any public place should immediately call 15. They can also receive instant help from the Virtual Women Police Station through the Women Safety App.

