Man held for hoax call

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a fake call of robbery on Pukaar 15 police emergency service.

Police said that Ashraf, a resident of Sahiwal, made a phone call to the Sahiwal police that some outlaws had committed a robbery in his street. The police reached the spot and during an investigation it came to light that the call was fake. The police arrested the accused.