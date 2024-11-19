Open Menu

Man Held For Hoax Call

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Man held for hoax call

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a fake call of robbery on Pukaar 15 police emergency service.

Police said that Ashraf, a resident of Sahiwal, made a phone call to the Sahiwal police that some outlaws had committed a robbery in his street. The police reached the spot and during an investigation it came to light that the call was fake. The police arrested the accused.

