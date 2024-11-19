Man Held For Hoax Call
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a fake call of robbery on Pukaar 15 police emergency service.
Police said that Ashraf, a resident of Sahiwal, made a phone call to the Sahiwal police that some outlaws had committed a robbery in his street. The police reached the spot and during an investigation it came to light that the call was fake. The police arrested the accused.
Recent Stories
No sincere people left in PTI to save Imran Khan: Vawda
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPK to activate Blood Transfusion Authority: Health Advisor2 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel inaugurates People's bus service's command, control centre11 minutes ago
-
Resolving public issues at the Tehsil level a top priority: DC11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed for fostering cordial relations with Australia: Ayaz11 minutes ago
-
Durable peace cannot be achieved without resolution of Kashmir, Palestine dispute: NA Speaker11 minutes ago
-
PFG reaffirms commitment to strengthening economic cooperation11 minutes ago
-
CCAR calls for conference on repatriation, resettlement of Afghan refugees21 minutes ago
-
Nation rejects opposition's call of destabilizing Pakistan; Rana Mashhood22 minutes ago
-
Two pangolins rescued from Islamabad's G-13 sector released into wild32 minutes ago
-
2nd death anniversary of stage actor Tariq Teddy observed32 minutes ago
-
IBCC launches Model Assessment Framework41 minutes ago
-
Corrupt elements, not to be spared : DPO Lakki41 minutes ago