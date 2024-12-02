Man Held For Hoax Call
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM
Police on Monday arrested a man for making a fake call of robbery to Pukaar 15 police emergency service
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Police on Monday arrested a man for making a fake call of robbery to Pukaar 15 police emergency service.
Police said that Muhammad Sher made a phone call to the Jhawarian police that some outlaws had committed a robbery in his street. The police reached the spot and during an investigation it came to light that the call was fake. The police arrested the accused.
Recent Stories
Internet disruptions in Pakistan: Monitoring tools contradicts govt’s claims
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case
DC conducs inspection of THQ Hospital in Bhakkar
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested
French PM at risk in hostile parliament vote
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners
University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) convocation on Dec 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers backbone of country's economy, says Tareen5 minutes ago
-
YFP president advocates collective problem-solving among legislatures5 minutes ago
-
City Police nab alleged narcotics supplier2 minutes ago
-
Police get arrest warrants of PTI leaders in D-chowk riots case2 minutes ago
-
Accuse involved in Bykea driver murder case arrested2 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 517 power pilferers in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 16.017m from 238 defaulters in 24 hours9 minutes ago
-
Police handover recover mobile phones to owners9 minutes ago
-
IWMI highlights hidden impact of climate change on human mobility in South Punjab23 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of plea regarding Islamabad's own assembly9 minutes ago
-
281 accused sent jail for identification in D-Chowk riots cases10 minutes ago
-
Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases10 minutes ago