Man Held For Hoax Call

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Man held for hoax call

Police on Monday arrested a man for making a fake call of robbery to Pukaar 15 police emergency service

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Police on Monday arrested a man for making a fake call of robbery to Pukaar 15 police emergency service.

Police said that Muhammad Sher made a phone call to the Jhawarian police that some outlaws had committed a robbery in his street. The police reached the spot and during an investigation it came to light that the call was fake. The police arrested the accused.

