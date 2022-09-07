UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Hurling Threats To Anti-dengue Workers

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2022 | 08:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man for hurling threats to kill to anti-dengue team working in Dhamyal area and also showed resistance here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

During course of action, Dhamyal Police arrested the accused identified as Zulqarnain.

Dhamyal police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema appreciated the Dhamyal police for arresting the accused,adding strict action would be taken who were involved in creating hindrance in official work. No one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

Strict action would be taken against such elements without any discrimination, he added.

