Man held for illegally selling pesticides

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :A dealer was arrested for selling pesticides illegally in Bhera tehsil on Thursday.

According to official sources, Inspector Agriculture Saleem Hussnain and his team raided the shop of pesticides in Bhera where the dealer, Hammad, was selling pesticideswithout a licence.

To which, the team sealed the shop and got registered a case against the dealer.