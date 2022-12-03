Man held for impersonating as govt official

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man impersonating as govt official in the jurisdiction of Mandra area here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

According to detail, the accused who pretended to be an officer of govt institution held was identified as Shujat.

Police have also recovered the card of institution, ATM from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him on complaint of a citizen and started investigation.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that the arrested accused will be challenged with concrete evidence and will be punished according to law.