Man held for impersonating as police cop in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The police Thursday arrested a man impersonating himself a cop of Sindh police in the jurisdiction of New Town police station .

According to police spokesman, a man was held by the New Town Police for having fake card of Sindh police. He could not prove his identity to the police officials.

The police arrested and registered a case against him while further investigation was in progress.