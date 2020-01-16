UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Impersonating As Police Cop In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:03 PM

The police Thursday arrested a man impersonating himself a cop of Sindh police in the jurisdiction of New Town police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The police Thursday arrested a man impersonating himself a cop of Sindh police in the jurisdiction of New Town police station .

According to police spokesman, a man was held by the New Town Police for having fake card of Sindh police. He could not prove his identity to the police officials.

The police arrested and registered a case against him while further investigation was in progress.

