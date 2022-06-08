UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Impersonating Police Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Man held for impersonating police officer

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was arrested on the charge of defrauding citizens by impersonating a senior superintendent of police here on Wednesday.

The Shalimar police station (PS) was informed by a taxi driver that he was carrying three passengers when a vehicle bearing official number plate signaled him to stop nearby E-11 signal.

After pulling over, the impersonating officer asked him to pay Rs25000 after taking national identity card and corona vaccination certificate, said a news release.

Upon refusal, the officer took documents away, saying that he will tell the location through a phone call to collect the documents after paying him the money.

A police team raided the area on the location of complainant and arrested the accused, identified as Fasih-ur-Rehman s/o Hafeez-ur-Rehman a resident of G-11/1.

The police recovered fake cards of various government institutions, three wireless sets, a vehicle bearing fake official number plate along with a vehicle.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Man Money Government

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

2 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

3 hours ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

4 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

4 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

5 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.