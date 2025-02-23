Man held for injuring sister-in-law

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a man for allegedly

injuring his sister-in-law in the city.

The accused was identified as Ikraam.

On information, SHO Hussain Ali Syed immediately launched

a targeted operation, leading to the suspect’s prompt arrest.

A case has been registered against the accused.