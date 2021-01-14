UrduPoint.com
Man Held For Installing Green Number Plates, Blue Revolving Lights

Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Man held for installing green number plates, blue revolving lights

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested impersonator pretending to be government official with Green number plate vehicle fixed with 'Blue Revolving Light' here on Thursday.

SP Phothohar Syed Ali revealed that police officials deputed at 'Race Course' intercepted a private vehicle Parado having blue revolving light with Green number plate.

On police questioning, the driver of the vehicle identified as Arslan impersonated him as government employee. On suspicion, police officials asked them to prove their identity, who failed to prove their identity being government official.

Taking prompt action, Race Course Police arrested the impersonator and a case has been registered against him.

SP Phothohar Syed Ali said that police have been carrying strict action against impersonators pretending to be fake officials of government departments.

More Stories From Pakistan

