Man held for involvement in murder of shopkeeper

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The homicide unit of Islamabad police has arrested a person who allegedly shot dead a shopkeeper in area of Industrial area police station on July 14, 2020.

According to details, Abdullah Jan running a shop at Aziz Market near Weekly Bazaar was shot dead by unidentified persons on July 14, 2020 following which SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh constituted a special team to trace those involved in this murder.

This team including Inspector homicide unit Aashiq Hussain Shah, Sub-Inspector Niaz Ahmed and others arrested one of the accused Faizan resident of Rawalpindi. Police team recovered 30 bore pistol and ammunition from him while efforts have been accelerated to arrest the other accomplices of the accused involved in this murder.

DIG (Operations) Waqarr Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance of homicide unit and directed all officials to ensure effective policing measures in the city.