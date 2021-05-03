UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held For Involvement In Sexual Assault Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Man held for involvement in sexual assault cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday have arrested a person allegedly involved in more than 20 cases of sexual abuse and snatching valuables from female victims.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab said that a female lodged a complaint at Koral police station on April 8, 2021 that she was on way to her home from Fazaia stop when an unidentified person put his hand on her mouth and forcibly took her in nearby forest area and took her mobile.

Following this application, the SP (Rural) said that a team was constituted under his supervision including SDPO Koral Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Koral Shaukat Abbassi, SHO Nilore Sattar Baig and others.

This team investigated the case by using technical means and succeeded to arrest the culprit identified as Zaheer Ahmed resident of Bagh, Azad Kashmir.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to be involved in 20 cases of sexually abusing females after finding them alone.

He also admitted to abuse a policewomen in 2018 while three other females also identified him. Police have also recovered mobile phones from him and obtained five-day physical remand from the concerned court for further investigation.

Talking to media-men, SP (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab said that 43 criminal gangs have been busted during the last three months while valuables including cash worth more than Rs. 28 million was recovered from the gangsters.

He said several other criminal gangs have been traced and efforts are underway to ensure arrest of its absconding members.

Moreover, he said that investigation on 63 property related cases had been completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts. SP (Rural) said that every possible effort would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Criminals 2018 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Vatican Museums Reopen for 3rd Time During COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU to dispatch matric books before Eid ul Fitr

2 minutes ago

UK hosts first in-person G7 foreign ministers' mee ..

2 minutes ago

IPL match postponed after two players positive for ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 3 May 2021

2 minutes ago

Slovenia journalists call for donations to fund ne ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.