Man held for involvement in sexual assault cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday have arrested a person allegedly involved in more than 20 cases of sexual abuse and snatching valuables from female victims.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab said that a female lodged a complaint at Koral police station on April 8, 2021 that she was on way to her home from Fazaia stop when an unidentified person put his hand on her mouth and forcibly took her in nearby forest area and took her mobile.

Following this application, the SP (Rural) said that a team was constituted under his supervision including SDPO Koral Rukhsar Mehdi, SHO Koral Shaukat Abbassi, SHO Nilore Sattar Baig and others.

This team investigated the case by using technical means and succeeded to arrest the culprit identified as Zaheer Ahmed resident of Bagh, Azad Kashmir.

During the preliminary investigation, he confessed to be involved in 20 cases of sexually abusing females after finding them alone.

He also admitted to abuse a policewomen in 2018 while three other females also identified him. Police have also recovered mobile phones from him and obtained five-day physical remand from the concerned court for further investigation.

Talking to media-men, SP (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab said that 43 criminal gangs have been busted during the last three months while valuables including cash worth more than Rs. 28 million was recovered from the gangsters.

He said several other criminal gangs have been traced and efforts are underway to ensure arrest of its absconding members.

Moreover, he said that investigation on 63 property related cases had been completed and their challans were submitted in relevant courts. SP (Rural) said that every possible effort would be made to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.