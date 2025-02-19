Man Held For Issuing Bogus Cheques
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) The Mughalpura police have arrested a man, identified as Waseem, for issuing bogus cheques to people in six cases of financial crimes.
In-charge Investigation Mughalpura Police Station Waqas Ahmed said accused Waseem was wanted in various police stations of Lahore as well as Vehari in financial crime cases. He said that the accused was arrested with the help of modern technology.
