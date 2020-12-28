Man held for jubilant firing

Police on Monday arrested a man for resorting to jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony in the limits of Sarai Mughal police station Pattoki

KASUR DEC,28(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man for resorting to jubilant firing during a wedding ceremony in the limits of Sarai Mughal police station Pattoki.

The Police was informed about the aerial firing by accused Shabir Ahmed at the wedding ceremony of Rana Ali Hassan's son in Mauza Nalawala.

Police raided and arrested the accused red handed while resorting to aerial firing besides recovering a pistol from him.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.