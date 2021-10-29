UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Kidnapping A Girl

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 08:31 PM

Man held for kidnapping a girl

Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in abduction of 18-year-old girl in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police station here Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in abduction of 18-year-old girl in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police station here Friday.

Police spokesman informed that during a raid police arrested Sajjad Hussain, who allegedly has abducted a girl.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim's father.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of Jatli Police station adding that negligence on crimes against children and woman would not be tolerated.

SP said that strict action would be taken against such anti social elements.

Related Topics

Police Saddar Women

Recent Stories

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039 ..

Swiss Confederation President attends country&#039;s National Day celebrations a ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death ..

Sindh reports 353 more coronavirus cases, no death

31 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson urges Xi to take climate action ahead ..

UK's Johnson urges Xi to take climate action ahead of COP26

34 seconds ago
 Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

Usman Buzdar reviews law & order situation

38 seconds ago
 Opposition trying to hide its humiliation through ..

Opposition trying to hide its humiliation through staging protests: Usman Buzdar ..

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of cou ..

Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.