Man held for kidnapping a girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested an accused allegedly involved in abduction of 18-year-old girl in the jurisdiction of Jatli Police station here Friday.

Police spokesman informed that during a raid police arrested Sajjad Hussain, who allegedly has abducted a girl.

The case was registered on the complaint of victim's father.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of Jatli Police station adding that negligence on crimes against children and woman would not be tolerated.

SP said that strict action would be taken against such anti social elements.