UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held For Kidnapping A Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

Man held for kidnapping a girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Sunday arrested a man and rescued a kidnapped girl from his custody in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station.

According to a police spokesman, a case was registered on the complaint of victim girl's father.

The SP Saddar had given the task to SHO Rawat to arrest the kidnapper.

During the course of action, Rawat police arrested the culprit identified as Saqib Mehmood and recovered the abducted girl from him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team and said that such anti-social elements would be dealt with iron hand.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Saddar Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends GWFD 2020 opening sess ..

36 minutes ago

AED85 billion investment opportunities in UAE Isla ..

51 minutes ago

AED162 million in water infrastructure projects ap ..

1 hour ago

ADPower announces building of largest independent ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sheikh M ..

2 hours ago

96% compliance in UAE companies&#039; preliminary ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.