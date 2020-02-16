Man held for kidnapping a girl

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Sunday arrested a man and rescued a kidnapped girl from his custody in the jurisdiction of Rawat police station.

According to a police spokesman, a case was registered on the complaint of victim girl's father.

The SP Saddar had given the task to SHO Rawat to arrest the kidnapper.

During the course of action, Rawat police arrested the culprit identified as Saqib Mehmood and recovered the abducted girl from him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team and said that such anti-social elements would be dealt with iron hand.