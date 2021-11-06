UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Kidnapping Girl

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:18 PM

Man held for kidnapping girl

Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in kidnapping a girl in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in kidnapping a girl in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Barooni Police arrested Aziz Khan, the notorious criminal involved in the abduction of the girl and recovered the abductee.

The case was registered at Saddar Barooni police station on the complaint of the victim's brother.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Police Station Man Saddar Criminals

Recent Stories

Punjab Chief Secretary assures PSMA delegation of ..

Punjab Chief Secretary assures PSMA delegation of solution to genuine problems

37 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday 06 Nov 2021

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt brings back country on path of prosperity ..

PTI govt brings back country on path of prosperity: Murad Saeed

12 minutes ago
 Taliban Discuss Afghanistan's Development With Aga ..

Taliban Discuss Afghanistan's Development With Aga Khan Foundation

12 minutes ago
 Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

Shops sealed for flouting corona SOPs

12 minutes ago
 Ceremony held in honor of outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

Ceremony held in honor of outgoing RPO Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.