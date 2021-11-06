Man held for kidnapping girl

Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in kidnapping a girl in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in kidnapping a girl in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni police station, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Barooni Police arrested Aziz Khan, the notorious criminal involved in the abduction of the girl and recovered the abductee.

The case was registered at Saddar Barooni police station on the complaint of the victim's brother.