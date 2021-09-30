Man held for kidnapping,raping minor girls

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested a man who involved in six kidnap-cum-rape cases of minor girls here in Faisalabad,a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

Police said that several cases of kidnapping and raping minor girls were reported since January this year in various police stations including Sargodha road, Peoples colony, Batala colony, Mansoorabad and Saddar police stations.

However the last incident was reported on September 9 in the limits of Saddar police station.

City Police Officer(CPO) took notice of the incidents and constituted special teams to arrest the accused.

A police party raided and arrested the accused Nafees of Multan,currently residing in Rehmania Mills,Jhang road. The accused confessed to kidnapping and raping several minor girls in these reported cases as well as other unreported cases,police added.