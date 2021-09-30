UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Kidnapping,raping Minor Girls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:36 PM

Man held for kidnapping,raping minor girls

Police arrested a man who involved in six kidnap-cum-rape cases of minor girls here in Faisalabad,a police spokesman said here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested a man who involved in six kidnap-cum-rape cases of minor girls here in Faisalabad,a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

Police said that several cases of kidnapping and raping minor girls were reported since January this year in various police stations including Sargodha road, Peoples colony, Batala colony, Mansoorabad and Saddar police stations.

However the last incident was reported on September 9 in the limits of Saddar police station.

City Police Officer(CPO) took notice of the incidents and constituted special teams to arrest the accused.

A police party raided and arrested the accused Nafees of Multan,currently residing in Rehmania Mills,Jhang road. The accused confessed to kidnapping and raping several minor girls in these reported cases as well as other unreported cases,police added.

Related Topics

Multan Faisalabad Police Kidnapping Police Station Road Man Jhang Sargodha Saddar January September

Recent Stories

PCB names probables for women’s camp

PCB names probables for women’s camp

7 minutes ago
 PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC project ..

PM vows to accelerate pace of work on CPEC projects

17 minutes ago
 Putin Believes Russia's LNG Production Can Grow to ..

Putin Believes Russia's LNG Production Can Grow to 140Mln Tonnes Per Year by 203 ..

57 seconds ago
 Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed among the contenders for th ..

Moin Khan, Aaqib Javed among the contenders for the top roles in PCB

36 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices in Pakistan increased by 20% agai ..

Petroleum prices in Pakistan increased by 20% against 85% surge in world market: ..

58 seconds ago
 Russian Energy Ministry Got No Requests From China ..

Russian Energy Ministry Got No Requests From China, Europe to Increase Coal Supp ..

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.