Man held for killing 24 years old girl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Homicide Unit of Islamabad and Koral police have arrested a person allegedly involved in killing 24-year old girl.

This was stated by police spokesperson.While talking to APP here on Wednesday,he said that Koral police lodged First Information Report (FIR) following complaint of Allah Rakha regarding murder of his daughter, Sonia Bibi (24) and alleged Shahzad to be involved in this killing.

Police registered the case and started interrogation into the matter.

A team of homicide unit and Koral police the collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrestShahzad involved in killing Sonia Bibi. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.