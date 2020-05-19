Man held for killing his 11-year old nephew

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Industrial Area police arrested a person whose pistol reportedly went off accidentally resulting the death of his 11-year old nephew, a police spokesman said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Industrial Area police arrested a person whose pistol reportedly went off accidentally resulting the death of his 11-year old nephew, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

According to details, Industrial area police got information on May 14, 2020 that 11-year old Hammad Ali has been injured after firing by motorcyclists who was shifted to Holy Family Hospital by his maternal uncle Muhammad Adnan where he succumbed to his injuries. Following this reported incident, SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh visited the scene and a case was registered about it after a written application of Muhammad Waqas, father of the deceased.

SP (Industrial Area) constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha which included In-Charge Homicide Unit Inspector Aashiq Hussain Shah, SHO Industrial Area Mian Khuram Shehzad and others. This team conducted investigation into the case and got video recording of safe city cameras. The mobile record of Muhammad Adnan was obtained who also gave a statement to police that he was going to meet his friend in sector I-10/4 when the incident took place.

After this investigation, Muhammad Adnan switched off his cell phone and disappeared. He was arrested by police team after hard work of two days who revealed that he was cleansing his pistol at home when it went off accidentally and bullets hit to his nephew. He said that Hammad Ali was rushed to Holy Family Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He said that he was the only son of his sister and he pretended later to avoid wrath of family.

The police team recovered the pistol and bullets from the house of Muhammad Adnan situated in Rawalpindi. Case has been registered at New town Police station, Rawalpindi and further investigation would be shifted to it.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated the performance of Industrial area police station and directed for further effective policing measures in the city.