Man Held For Killing Nephew

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Nishatabad police have arrested a man on the charge of killing his minor nephew over a domestic dispute.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Shan Ali Gill of Chak No. 47-JB Mansooran got infuriated when his elder brother Mureed Hussain reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.

Over this issue, accused Shan Ali opened fire and killed his 4-year-old nephew Subhan Ali, son of Mureed Hussain, and fled the scene.

After receiving information, the police lodged a complaint and arrested the accused after a successful raid.

The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.

