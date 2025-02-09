Man Held For Killing Nephew
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Nishatabad police have arrested a man on the charge of killing his minor nephew over a domestic dispute.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that Shan Ali Gill of Chak No. 47-JB Mansooran got infuriated when his elder brother Mureed Hussain reprimanded him over a domestic dispute.
Over this issue, accused Shan Ali opened fire and killed his 4-year-old nephew Subhan Ali, son of Mureed Hussain, and fled the scene.
After receiving information, the police lodged a complaint and arrested the accused after a successful raid.
The police locked the accused behind bars while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Iraq condemns Israeli provocative statements against Saudi Arabia
Dubai welcomes 18.72 million international visitors in 2024, up 9% YoY
American University of Ras Al Khaimah hosts TEDx event
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Birzeit University’s centennial celebration
Department of Finance in Ajman organises 'Financial Innovation Hackathon'
UAE strengthens its global leadership in Artificial Intelligence
SPEA honours winners of 2nd Education Pioneers competition
Sharjah named official Guest of Honour at 30th RIBF
RTA enhances traffic flow at 50 locations across Dubai in 2024
UAE Cabinet approves reconstitution of Board of Directors of Securities and Comm ..
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss Palestinian develo ..
DEWA adopts cubic metre as unit to measure water consumption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jashan-e-Punjabi Festival concludes with grand celebration of Punjab’s cultural heritage3 minutes ago
-
Role of Maritime security increased in globalization era: Khawaja Asif3 minutes ago
-
Man held for killing nephew3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Government announces development program3 minutes ago
-
ANP to exhibit political strength on Bacha Khan's death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits DHQ Hospital Khanewal13 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon for resolving traders issues at earliest13 minutes ago
-
PMYP chairman reaffirms govt commitment to quality education23 minutes ago
-
President Zardari leaves for Lisbon to condole over death of Prince Karim Agha Khan23 minutes ago
-
SRSC challans 44 vehicles, arrests one driver23 minutes ago
-
Snowless winter: Whopping plantation vital to combat rising temperature, desertification23 minutes ago
-
United Group sweeps Mirpur-AJK DBA elections 2025-2623 minutes ago