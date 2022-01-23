Man held for killing person during brawl

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Ramna police Sunday arrested a man accused of killing a person during a brawl erupted between two groups in a ground of sector G-11.

According to police spokesman, on January 13 police received an information about a clash between two groups and gun shots at multi-purpose ground sector G-11.

The police team rushed to the scene and found a student with bullet injuries. The injured person identified as Ayan Khan was shifted to hospital where he pronounced dead.

The police after registration an FIR started investigation to trace the accused.

SP Saddar Tasawar Iqbal constituted a police team under the supervision of SDPO Ramna Rana Hussain Tahir, SHO Ramna Akhtar Zaman, in-charge Investigation Sub-Inspector Asif Khan, constable Muhammad Ramzan and other personnel.

The team while using modern investigation methods traced the accused Zohaib Satti and arrested, besides recovering a weapon used in crime.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus lauded the efforts of police teams for timely tracing the culprit.