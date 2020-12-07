Man held for killing wife

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :The Homicide Unit of Islamabad Police (Margallah Circle) has arrested a person allegedly involved in killing his wife, a police spokesman said.

He said that Ramana police lodged First Information Report (FIR) following complaint of Muhammad Aslam regarding murder of his sister, Fatima Bibi (33) and alleged her husband Arshad Abbass involved in killing.

Police registered the case and started interrogation into the matter.

A team including Homicide Unit's Inspector Azam, SHO Ramana Police Station Sub-inspector Turab-Ul-hassan collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest Arshad Abbas involved in killing his wife.

Further investigation was underway from the nabbed accused.

DIG (Operations) has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.