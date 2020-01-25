Man held for killing wife in Khanewal

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Police arrested an accused for killing his wife over some domestic issues here at Dinpur area in premises of Thatha Sadiqabad police station.

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shahzad, while talking to media, said that accused Zaffar killed his wife Hina and reported police that unidentified armed bandits had killed his wife for putting resistance during a dacoity bid at his house.

A special team was formed to arrest the criminal, however, police arrested the accused after the investigation.

The accused Zaffar confessed that he killed his wife over some domestic issues.