Man held for killing wife in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested one Khawar for killing his wife in village Gillaan-Motra, Daska tehsil here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested one Khawar for killing his wife in village Gillaan-Motra, Daska tehsil here.

The police said the accused shot dead his wife Naira Bibi and staged drama of her murder by dacoits.

He told police that he had developed relations with his sister-in-law and his wife was a hurdle in the way. The accused had confessed to killing his wife, claimed the police.

The police have registered a murder case and sent the alleged killer behind the bars.