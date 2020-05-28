UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held For Killing Wife In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

Man held for killing wife in Sialkot

Police have arrested one Khawar for killing his wife in village Gillaan-Motra, Daska tehsil here

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested one Khawar for killing his wife in village Gillaan-Motra, Daska tehsil here.

The police said the accused shot dead his wife Naira Bibi and staged drama of her murder by dacoits.

He told police that he had developed relations with his sister-in-law and his wife was a hurdle in the way. The accused had confessed to killing his wife, claimed the police.

The police have registered a murder case and sent the alleged killer behind the bars.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Wife Daska

Recent Stories

Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the ..

15 minutes ago

President of Kazakhstan awards Order of Friendship ..

16 minutes ago

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

44 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

1 minute ago

Fake cheers and cardboard spectators greet rugby l ..

1 minute ago

SOPs to be followed for policemen safety: IGP

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.