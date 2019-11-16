Man held for looting house of friend, gold ornaments worth Rs. 10m recovered

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Koral police has arrested a person involved in theft at the house of his friend along with other accomplices and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs. 10 million car and cash from their possession, a police spokesman told on Saturday.

According to detail, Muhammad Ramazan lodged the report with Koral police station that his son studies in University of Lahore, Islamabad Campus and his friends including Hamza Mukhtar used to come at his house. They stayed at his home on July 6, 2019 and allegedly took away 115 tola gold ornaments from there. Koral police lodged the report (case no. -424) under 380 PPC and started investigation into the matter.

SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha including Station House Officer of Koral Police Station Alamgir Khan and others.

This team investigated the case on technical grounds and initially succeeded to nab two persons involved in it.

One of the alleged person Hamza Mukhtar confessed during the preliminary investigation to take away gold ornaments and later selling it to a jeweler Faisal. It was revealed that nabbed persons Faisal had been involved to purchase the stolen gold or ornaments from the criminals. Police team recovered cash, gold ornaments worth Rs. 10 million and a vehicle from them.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of Koral police team and directed for further effective policing to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.