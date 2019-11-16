UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Held For Looting House Of Friend, Gold Ornaments Worth Rs. 10m Recovered

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 06:32 PM

Man held for looting house of friend, gold ornaments worth Rs. 10m recovered

The Koral police has arrested a person involved in theft at the house of his friend along with other accomplices and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs. 10 million, car and cash from their possession, a police spokesman told on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Koral police has arrested a person involved in theft at the house of his friend along with other accomplices and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs. 10 million, car and cash from their possession, a police spokesman told on Saturday.

According to detail, Muhammad Ramazan lodged the report with Koral police station that his son studies in University of Lahore, Islamabad Campus and his friends including Hamza Mukhtar used to come at his house. They stayed at his home on July 6, 2019 and allegedly took away 115 tola gold ornaments from there. Koral police lodged the report (case no. -424) under 380 PPC and started investigation into the matter.

SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under supervision of ASP Zohaib Ranjha including Station House Officer of Koral Police Station Alamgir Khan and others.

This team investigated the case on technical grounds and initially succeeded to nab two persons involved in it.

One of the alleged person Hamza Mukhtar confessed during the preliminary investigation to take away gold ornaments and later selling it to a jeweler Faisal. It was revealed that nabbed persons Faisal had been involved to purchase the stolen gold or ornaments from the criminals. Police team recovered cash, gold ornaments worth Rs. 10 million and a vehicle from them.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

IGP Islamabad and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated this performance of Koral police team and directed for further effective policing to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Police National Accountability Bureau Police Station Vehicle Car Alamgir July Criminals 2019 Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif thanks LHC for deciding Nawaz Shari ..

20 minutes ago

LHC sets aside govt's condition of indemnity bond ..

36 minutes ago

LHC's draft recommends four-week time for Nawaz S ..

52 minutes ago

FBR establishes free of cost helpline to facilitat ..

3 minutes ago

1, 26, 363 drivers fined over reckless driving dur ..

3 minutes ago

Justice Azhar Saleem Babar sworn in as Acting Chie ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.