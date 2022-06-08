UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Making Bogus Rescue 15 Call Of Dacoity

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man for making bogus call of Rs9.6 million dacoity on emergency Rescue 15 in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station, informed police spokesman.

A man namely Talal made an emergency helpline 15 and stating that six unidentified had snatched Rs9.6 million from him at gun point.

Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and began investigating his complaint which, according to the police, turned out to be bogus, therefore he was arrested.

City Police Officer Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari had directed the police officers to register FIRs under the Telegraph Act against individuals who were involved in making fake emergency calls.

Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary / bogus calls on call 15 emergency helpline.

