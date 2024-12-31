Man held for making fake call

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making fake call

of robbery on Pukaar-15 police emergency service.

Police said that Ansar, made a phone call to the Mela police

that some outlaws had committed a robbery in his street.

The police reached the spot and during an investigation

it came to know that the call was fake.

The police have arrested the accused.