Man Held For Making Fake Call
Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a man for making fake call
of robbery on Pukaar-15 police emergency service.
Police said that Ansar, made a phone call to the Mela police
that some outlaws had committed a robbery in his street.
The police reached the spot and during an investigation
it came to know that the call was fake.
The police have arrested the accused.
