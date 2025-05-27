Open Menu

Man Held For Making Fake Call

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 12:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A man was arrested for making a fake call of murder,here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by DPO office,Saddar police station apprehended an accused who made a false report of a murder through the PUKAR-15 helpline.

A case was registered against the accused under charges of providing false information to emergency services.

The DPO Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf warned the public against misuse of emergency helplines,stating: "One fake call can delay timely assistance to someone truly in need."He urged citizens to use PUKAR-15 responsibly and only in genuine emergency situations.

