Man Held For Making Fake Call Of Dacoity

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Bhalwal Police on Thursday arrested a man for making a fake call of dacoity on 15 police emergency service

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Bhalwal Police on Thursday arrested a man for making a fake call of dacoity on 15 police emergency service.

Police said that Husnain resident of Bhalwal city made a phone call to the Bhalwal police that some outlaws had committed a dacoity in his mohalla.

The police reached the spot and during investigation it came into light that the call of dacoity was fake.

The police arrested the accused and locked him behind bars.

