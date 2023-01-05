UrduPoint.com

Man Held For Making Prank Call At Helpline Number

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested a man for making a prank call on emergency number 15 to register a report of a fake robbery at his home.

Police sources said the accused identified as Muhammad Shabir called the police station to lodge a robbery complaint worth Rs. 1.

5 million, which was later proved as a false claim after investigation.

Shabir was sent behind bars and booked under sections of the Telegraph Act at Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station. Speaking on the occasion, the SHO of the station concerned said that 15 was an emergency helpline that must be used for grave issues instead for wrong purposes.

